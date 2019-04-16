JSPL posts highest ever domestic quarterly steel production and sales

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Tuesday reported a record crude steel production of 1.51 million tonnes and sales of 1.45 million tonnes during the quarter January to March 2019.
It is the highest ever domestic quarterly steel production and sales, the company said in a statement.
The quarterly steel production saw a 23 per cent growth during Q4 FY 2019, while the quarterly steel sales record rise of 21 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
"With the ramp-up in production at Angul in Odisha, we are confident of further accelerating the growth momentum -- both in production and sales," said Joint Managing Director Naushad Akhter Ansari.
The quarterly production and sales in Q4 of previous fiscal stood at 1.26 million tonnes and 1.18 million tonnes.
JSPL is a part of the USD 22 billion diversified O P Jindal Group with presence in core sectors like steel, power, mining and infrastructure.
Its business operations span across Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand with steel manufacturing and power generation capacities of global scale.
