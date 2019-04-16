JSPL posts highest ever domestic quarterly steel production and sales

and Power Limited (JSPL) on Tuesday reported a production of 1.51 million tonnes and sales of 1.45 million tonnes during the quarter January to March 2019.

It is the highest ever domestic production and sales, the company said in a statement.

The saw a 23 per cent growth during Q4 FY 2019, while the of 21 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

"With the ramp-up in production at Angul in Odisha, we are confident of further accelerating the growth momentum -- both in production and sales," said Joint

The quarterly production and sales in Q4 of previous fiscal stood at 1.26 million tonnes and 1.18 million tonnes.

JSPL is a part of the USD 22 billion diversified O P Group with presence in core sectors like steel, power, and infrastructure.

Its operations span across Chhattisgarh, Odisha and with and power generation capacities of global scale.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)