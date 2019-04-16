Reliance Industrial Infra reports decline in revenue, net profit

has reported 1.7 per cent fall in its total revenue of Rs 99.81 crore in 2018-19 compared to Rs 101.55 crore in the previous year.

The income from product services declined to Rs 30.93 crore, down 4.8 per cent from Rs 30.99 crore, according to an official statement.

Income from hiring also decreased from Rs 24.95 crore to Rs 19.79 crore. But income from other support services increase from Rs 32.93 crore to Rs 33.87 crore, said the statement.

Consequently, the net profit for the year ended March 31, 2019 was Rs 7.79 crore compared to Rs 9.74 crore on the year-on-year basis.

provides support services to with a substantial portion to Reliance Industries. It provides of and water through pipelines besides on hire.

There are no expansion plans on the anvil, the company said.

