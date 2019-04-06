Juhu: Local protests after decomposed body of minor recovered

Days after a decomposed body of the 9-year-old girl was recovered in Juhu, locals on Saturday hit the streets, demanding probe into the matter.

The matter came to light after a body of a minor was recovered near a public toilet in Reportedly, the girl was missing since April 4.

Angered by the inaction of local police, people took to hit the roads and asked to initiate an immediate probe.

Taking cognisance of the incident, police said has deployed personnel in the area to avoid violence.

Besides this, the police sent the body of the minor to a city hospital for the postmortem.

