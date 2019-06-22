Justice V Ramasubramanian takes oath as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

-
Justice V Ramasubramanian on Saturday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in Shimla.
Governor Acharya Devvrat administrated the oath of office to the new Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
Supreme Court Collegium had on May 10 recommended the appointment of Justice V Ramasubramanian as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. This was in view of the proposed elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Surya Kant to the Supreme Court.
