Baramulla encounter: Body of 1 terrorist recovered

Body of one terrorist was recovered after an encounter between terrorists and security forces in area of and Kashmir's district on Saturday.

The operation has now concluded. The identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

This comes after the body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces after an encounter took place on June 11 in Bomai area of Sopore in district.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and the troops of 177, 179 and 92 Battalion of CRPF, SOG Sopore, 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

