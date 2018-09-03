K'taka: 8 hurt in mass acid attack at Cong leader's victory procession

At least eight people were injured in an acid attack during a procession following the victory of candidate Khan in in local body elections.

The injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The mass acid attack took place in ward no 16 baseline road, from where Inayathullah Khan won. The police have started an investigation into the incident. More details are awaited.

Out of the total 2664 seats, the results for 2267 have been announced and the has managed to win 846 seats, while the bagged 788, and the (Secular) won 307 seats, with the remaining going to independent candidates.

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities, 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state.

