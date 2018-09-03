5 arrested for conspiring to kill Hindu outfit leaders

Five people have been detained for allegedly conspiring to kill leaders of Hindu outfits.

On the basis of a tip-off from the intelligence department, five persons who reportedly came from Chennai to allegedly execute a conspiracy to kill three Hindu leaders in Coimbatore, were detained by the police on September 1 and sent to prison on Sunday.

As per the police, the arrested persons, identified as Ismail, Salavudeen, Jabar Sadik Ali, Samsudeen and Ashiq, are members of an Islamic terrorist organisation.

