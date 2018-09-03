JUST IN
Business Standard

5 arrested for conspiring to kill Hindu outfit leaders

ANI  |  Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India] 

Five people have been detained for allegedly conspiring to kill leaders of Hindu outfits.

On the basis of a tip-off from the intelligence department, five persons who reportedly came from Chennai to allegedly execute a conspiracy to kill three Hindu leaders in Coimbatore, were detained by the police on September 1 and sent to prison on Sunday.

As per the police, the arrested persons, identified as Ismail, Salavudeen, Jabar Sadik Ali, Samsudeen and Ashiq, are members of an Islamic terrorist organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 17:15 IST

