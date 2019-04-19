K'tka: EC flying squad inspects luggage of Yeddyurappa, KS Eshwarappa

The flying squad of the (EC) on Thursday checked the luggage of former BS Yeddyurappa at a helipad in Shivamogga.

Apart from Yeddyurappa, luggage of BJP's KS Eshwarappa was also inspected by the squad.

Earlier on Tuesday too the EC had checked Yeddyurappa's luggage.

The details regarding whether the EC made any are awaited.

Earlier, the Income Tax department had seized Rs 1.66 crore in cash during raids conducted across On March 28, a total of 24 premises were searched by the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)