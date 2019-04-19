K'tka: EC flying squad inspects luggage of Yeddyurappa, KS Eshwarappa

-
The flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday checked the luggage of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa at a helipad in Shivamogga.
Apart from Yeddyurappa, luggage of BJP's senior leader KS Eshwarappa was also inspected by the squad.
Earlier on Tuesday too the EC had checked Yeddyurappa's luggage.
The details regarding whether the EC made any seizure are awaited.
Earlier, the Income Tax department had seized Rs 1.66 crore in cash during raids conducted across Karnataka. On March 28, a total of 24 premises were searched by the IT Department.
