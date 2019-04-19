Mehbooba concerned only about terrorists, criticism of Sadhvi meaningless: Ram Madhav

Lashing out at former Chief Minister for opposing the candidature of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP's on Thursday said the is only "concerned about terrorists and militants and not the citizens of the country".

"There are certain laws that guide the process for who can file nomination. The EC will continue to look into these matters and nobody can just go and ask for a person to be banned from contesting election," Madhav told ANI.

"People like Mehbooba Mufti, have concerns only for terrorists and militants, not for citizens of the country. You can see how much she is bothered about how terrorists are treated. Such people's criticism has no meaning," he added.

The BJP on Wednesday announced fielding Thakur, who is facing trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, from the Lok Sabha seat. has fielded from the constituency.

Madhav further called Thakur an apt challenger for her opponent and senior Singh, who is "largely responsible for promoting the mischievous and dubious idea of saffron terror" in the country.

"The very accusation of saffron terror, Hindu terror was a creation of the There was no such thing existing at that time and not even now. Some people were wrongfully jailed and false cases set up against them. The courts are looking into these. Nobody can question us on the constitutional validity of fielding a candidate who has allegations against her," Madhav added.

