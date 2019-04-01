'Kalank' trailer to release on April 3

Get ready to witness the beautiful world of 'Kalank' as the makers are finally releasing the film's trailer this week.

After creating all the hype with actors' first look posters, teaser, and songs, the viewers will finally get to see the film's journey with its trailer. Announcing the same, Karan Johar, who is producing the period drama, shared a promo featuring the lead actors.

He wrote, "Another step into the spellbinding world of #Kalank, coming soon! #KalankTrailerIn2Days @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman."

The makers unveiled the film's title track ' Nahi Ishq Hai' two days back. It is an intense soulful song composed by and crooned by

Right from the teaser, the title track was the highlight of the film and a few glimpses were enough to pique the curiosity for the song.

The title track brings back the super hit trio of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Arijit Singh, who have earlier delivered chartbuster songs like 'Channa Mereya' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' title track.

The song is picturised on the lead which includes Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and

Earlier the makers released 'Ghar More Pardesiya' and 'First Class'.

Varun's latest dance number from the film, 'First Class' as well as Alia's classical moves in the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' have already received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

The film's teaser was unveiled last month and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late and his son Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film.

has helmed the period drama that releases on April 17 this year.

