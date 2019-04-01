Sara basking in summer-ready look on Vogue India cover

The fresh face of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, left her fans amused by her jaw-dropping performance in her first. And now, she is set to roll the April issue of India.

The 23-year old, who is debuting her photo shoot, became the brand new face of their April issue.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, senior fashion editor, India, wearing a white top and cutting out the monotone, Sara looks groovy in a red fishnet dress by Loius With wavy, flowy hair, Sara is looking all summer ready.

The magazine cover writes, 'UNSCRIPTED, UNFLAPPABLE, UNSTOPPABLE', on their cover.

Sara made her debut into Bollywood alongside, Rajput in the romantic drama disaster film, 'Kedarnath'. Later she was paired with Ranvir Singh in 'Simba'.

