Varun Dhawan unveils his 'Kalank' look

on Thursday unveiled the first official look of his character from upcoming period drama "Kalank".

"It's been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar," he tweeted along with a poster of the film in which he can be seen in intense look, having smudged kohl eyes, pierced ears and long tresses.

Even other stars of the film including Madhuri Dixit Nene, and introduced Varun's character.

Alia described Varun's character as "fearless in love, fearless for love". Sonakshi called "the flamboyant hero of our larger-than-life world".

Sharing a glimpse of Zafar, filmmaker said that "flirts with life and danger".

Earlier, Karan posted an emotional post about the film saying "Kalank" was very close to his heart as it was the last film on which his father, the late Yash Johar, worked on.

"A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago... A film I passionately believe in... the last film my father worked on before he left us. It was his dream to see this film come through.

"I couldn't fulfil his dream then, my spirit was broken, but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid. The story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice... Set in the 1940s, but its heart lives on. I am excited, anxious and emotional about this one."

Directed by Abhishekh Varman, "Kalank" also features and It is scheduled to release on April 19.

