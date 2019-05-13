Kamal Haasan's new theory on Nathuram Godse a 'flop story', says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday slammed actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's comments on Nathuram Godse, saying his theory is a "flop story" and a "useless statement".
"Kamal Hassan is a very good actor. But his theory (on Nathuram Godse) is a flop story. People do not have sympathy for Godse. Hindus will not tolerate it when their religion is linked with terrorism. There is no difference between Kamal Haasan and Digvijaya Singh. It is a useless statement just to gain publicity," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters here.
Haasan, the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had stirred a controversy by saying that the "first terrorist in independent India was a Hindu", referring to Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.
"I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent India is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse," Haasan said while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi assembly constituency on Sunday.
Haasan's comments drew widespread condemnation from other leaders across leaders of BJP and Hindu outfits.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
