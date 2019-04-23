Dhoni's innings against RCB took me back to 2006: Kiran More

The former wicket-keeper on Tuesday said Dhoni's innings against (RCB) on Sunday in the ongoing took him back to 2006 and he opined that Dhoni would be a vital cog for the team in

"The innings took me back to 2006, and maybe around that time when a young Dhoni took the scene by storm. He will definitely be a vital cog for the Indian team at the World Cup," International Council (ICC) quoted More as saying.

Dhoni played one of the most remarkable innings of the ongoing IPL, nearly chasing down 26 runs off the last over against on Sunday. however, he was not able to take over the line as the team fell short by just one run.

"He was brilliant. It was an outstanding innings and only goes to show age is never a criteria. Dhoni is in top form and age is just a number. Sachin Tendulkar, all played till late in their career and with distinction," More said.

More, who was the chief selector of the Indian team in 2005, discovered Dhoni in 2005 and the immediately repaid his faith as he smashed a century in his fifth game (148 against Pakistan). A few months later, he struck a devastating knock of 183* against in Jaipur, which is still the highest score by a wicket-keeper in ODIs.

are currently placed at the second position in the league standings with 14 points from 10 matches.

The team next takes on Sunrisers in Chennai today.

