Kangana Ranaut all set to put red carpet on fire at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday gave a sneak peek of her traditional fusion look she is set to flaunt at the Red Carpet at the Cannes Film Festival here.
Just hours before her appearance at the 72 Cannes International Film Festival the 'Queen' actor took to Instagram to show off her Falguni and Shane Peacock designed golden saree, which she paired with a heavy golden corset.
She captioned the picture as "THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED!! #Kangana arrives at #Cannes2019 in a custom @falgunishanepeacockindia sari. Hair: @alipirzadeh, Makeup: @anilc68, styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09, Photo: @frozenpixelstudios, Project: @pankhurifetch"
Kangana has chosen Ali Pirzadeh for her hair while Ami Patel for styling.
Earlier today, a picture of 'Manikarnika' star was shared on the official Instagram account of Kangana's team.
The picture showed Kangana dressed in a white robe getting her hair done. She was seen flashing a victory sign.
On Wednesday, the team shared two pictures of Kangana at a workout session with celebrity fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja.
A boomerang video was also posted on the account where the actor was seen doing a shoulder workout.
Last year, during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, the 'Queen' actor showed off her sculpted arms and back in a see-through Zuhair Murad gown. On the second day, she wore a beaded jumpsuit from Nedret Taciroglu and played up her natural curls.
Apart from Kangana actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have also arrived in France for the Cannes Film Festival 2019.
Fan accounts on Instagram have shared their pictures as they were spotted at the airport or at their hotels.
A number of Hollywood's A-listers, including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Selena Gomez are also set to grace the red carpet today.
