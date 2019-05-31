Kanye West talks about his mental health struggles on Netflix show

American rapper- openly talked about his mental health struggles in an interview with on his show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.'

On being asked what was the mechanism that was "malfunctioning" or "taking a break" in his brain, West responded: "I wouldn't be able to explain that as much, you know because I'm not a doctor. I can just tell you what I'm feeling at the time, and I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I'm ramping up."

"This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you're not going to push on him more," he said, adding, "Once our brain gets to the point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse."

West, who recently welcomed his fourth child with Kim Kardashian, had been transparent about his state from the beginning. During a radio interview with WCGI 107.5, he had said "I could present in a more calm way, but I was ramped up. I'm not blaming mental health, but I'm explaining mental health."

West opened up about his condition during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requested everyone to be honest about their own personal struggles. "I think it's important for us to have open conversations about mental health, especially with me being black because we never had therapists in the black community," West said according to The

In 2016, the 'Heartless' was hospitalised when he showed symptoms of continuous exhaustion and sleep deprivation. He was also once kept in a psychiatric hold which led to the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)