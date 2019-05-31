Miley Cyrus drops new single 'She is coming'

After much anticipation and days of sharing cryptic posts, singers has finally released her latest single 'She is coming'.

The 26-year-old shared a short video of the new track on handle and wrote,"SHE IS COMING out everywhere now! #SheIsComing", in which she can be seen posing a bed in an off-shoulder black gown.

The song starts with soft music, with the 'Wrecking Ball' crooning, "You're in my bed and I am inviting, it's fine because I'm in the mood," which slides into catchy beats as the song goes on.

The thirty-one-second video concludes with the flaunting her curves in an opaque black lingerie.

On Tuesday, Cyrus announced after she performed three new songs at 1's Big Weekend show, including 'Mother's Daughter,' 'Dream,' and an electronic-infused banger titled 'Cattitude,' in which she references the alleged Cardi B/ feud by rapping "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

Cyrus previously teased her fans with various 'She Is Coming' teasers on after unveiling a snippet of a new song called 'Bad Karma' in a video filmed as she and husband made their way to the 2019 Met Gala on May 6.

The EP will mark Cyrus' first collection of new music since 2017's full-length album 'Younger Now', which spawned the top-10 hit 'Malibu' and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to working on her new project, the appeared in several television projects in recent months. In February, she went undercover as a boy to surprise the RuPaul's Drag Race Werk Room show during the Emmy-winning reality competition's season 11 premiere, and is next set to appear on a season 5 episode of Netflix's popular sci-fi series 'Black Mirror.

