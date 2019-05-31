Pete Davidson's Instagram account a clean slate yet again

Zero posts and Zero following. has once again wiped his clean.

The American on Thursday deleted all his posts and unfollowed everyone, including his ex He has also erased his bio.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star had first wiped his account in December after he posted a note that led fans to think he was suicidal.

After a short sabbatical, he returned in April to announce his comedy tour with According to Page Six, the 25-year-old had hired filmmaker and to run his account for him.

The erasure comes almost a month after he and called it quits after dating for a few months, reported.

The sparked rumours of a possible romance in January after he was spotted flirting with the 45-year-old Hollywood star at multiple after-parties. The two confirmed their relationship by holding hands during a night-out at in

They started dating a few months after Davidson and called off their brief engagement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)