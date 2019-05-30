Karl Lagerfeld collaborates with Cover Story to launch womenswear collection

and Cover Story, the international fast- label from Future Group, are pleased to announce they will introduce a special-edition collection of women's ready-to-wear and accessories for FW19 and SS20, exclusively in

Available at select Cover Story stores across the country, the collection will feature a range of looks for weekdays at the office and weekend evenings out.

"As the expands globally, we are constantly working to bring our iconic styles to new territories and regions," said Pier Paolo Righi, of

"Expanding into India, through our partnership with Cover Story, is an exciting opportunity to engage with new consumers and inspire them through the World of KARL experience", he added.

"We are honored to collaborate with Karl Lagerfeld and share the brand's trademark aesthetic with Indian consumers," said Manjula Tiwari, of Cover Story.

"We feel deeply privileged to have commenced this partnership prior to Karl's passing earlier this year. The collection will celebrate his trademark aesthetic that's timeless and sophisticated with a rock-chic edge", she added.

Cover Story is India's first fast- brand, with a design office based in It is known for bringing global and trends to the Indian market, with a mission to deliver new collections every week

