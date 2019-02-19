Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85

-
Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential names in the fashion world and the man credited with revamping Chanel as its creative director, has died at the age of 85.
The German-born designer passed away in Paris after prolonged illness, reported French magazine Closer.
The prolific fashion designer had given the Chanel's Paris haute couture show in January due to ill health. It was for the first time that he had missed the Chanel's show.
