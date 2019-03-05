Moment of silence at Chanel's first show without Lagerfeld

French house paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, its late creative director, at Paris Week on Tuesday.

The Autumn-Winter 2019 show, which was attended by the likes of Kristen Stewart, and Claudia Schiffer, started with a minute of silence, reports cnn.com.

Then, Lagerfeld's voice echoed through the venue, musing about how he renewed Chanel's desirability, and sharing early memories of his time at the brand.

An illustrated card left on each seat at the show featured a drawing of with founder Coco Chanel, with the words "The beat goes on..." written above their heads.

Lagerfeld, who died on February 19 at the age of 85, had served as of since 1983.

The new collection was designed in collaboration with Lagerfeld's successor,

Actresses and Cara Delevingne, a former model, walked on the runway as part of the show.

In the end, there was a tearful, extended standing ovation, as models walked down the runway to David Bowie's "Heroes". No one emerged from backstage to give a final bow.

