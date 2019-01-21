Karnataka Cong MLA Ganesh suspended after brawl with colleague Anand Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): MLA JN Ganesh was on Monday suspended from the party over his alleged brawl with fellow lawmaker

Ganesh was suspended by VY Ghorpade, of the Congress' unit on the directions of Dinesh Gundu Rao, the

A has been constituted under the chairmanship of G Parameshwara with state ministers and KJ George as members to investigate the issue.

Earlier in the day, Ganesh issued an apology to the family of after the latter was hospitalised on Sunday. He also refuted the rumours of the brawl with his colleague.

"I would like to apologise to the family (Anand Singh) if they're hurt. Whatever the media is reporting is false. We had a heated argument. The quarrel snowballed. He slipped and he has suffered these injuries," Ganesh said in his apology.

However, the suspension apparently confirms the reports of a bust-up within the Congress' ranks.

Singh and Ganesh allegedly got involved in a heated argument on Saturday at a resort near Bengaluru where the party sequestered 76 lawmakers "to protect them from the BJP.

