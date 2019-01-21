WB govt blocking events, fears our prominence in country: BJP

The on Monday said that government is creating hindrances for the party to hold any event in the state as it fears the rise of BJP's prominence in the country, especially in the Left-dominated states like

Addressing a press conference here, of Railways Piyush Goyal said: "Mamata didi has probably started seeing the whole picture clearly now. She is afraid now; she can clearly see the BJP's domination, Modi ji's bond with the people. The government has dedicated itself solely to the purpose of creating hindrances for every event organised by the in the state".

Goyal's remarks came after the government, earlier today, denied permission for Amit Shah's chopper to land at the Malda airstrip ahead of his rally on Tuesday.

of Malda, in a letter dated January 18, had responded to the BJP's request to land Shah's chopper on January 20 stating that airstrip was unsuitable for landing since construction was underway.

BJP sought clarification from the on how it continued to use the helipad every Wednesday for landing its choppers.

Citing a news report, which shows an image of the landing strip, Goyal also rebutted the government's narrative on the airstrip and asserted that they are making up excuses.

He further said that the "80 political killings" in the state in recent times and the way BJP candidates were stopped from filing nomination for the local body elections proves "the failure of law and order system" in the state.

"If they don't allow the honourable Prime Minister's rally, it proves there is a complete collapse of the law and order system. I think the leadership has failed in the state and is probably worried that the people have lost their trust in the state government," Goyal said.

He said that the in the state is not left with any option but to resort to violence to tackle the looming threat of the BJP's increasing dominance.

"Then they try to teach us a lesson on democratic values. I want to ask all the opposition parties in alliance their views on the way democratic values are being crushed there, what does the have to say about it?" Goyal asked.

He also expressed confidence in the people of West Bengal, after being frustrated for years by the TMC-led government, voting for the BJP in the forthcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)