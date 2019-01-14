A visit by three MLAs of triggered charges of horse-trading on Monday, with the alleging efforts to destabilise the by the BJP which rejected the accusations.

and alleged that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress government

The charges were made after three Congress MLAs visited Mumbai, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs.

"The fact is BJP is indulging in poaching undemocratically. BJP is behind efforts to destabilise this government. It is not specific to today," Byre Gowda said.

Chief HD Kumaraswamy, on his part, sought to downplay the issue, saying the three MLAs had informed him about the visit and were continuously in touch with him during the visit.

"They went to after informing me. My government isn't under any threat. I know who all BJP is trying to contact and what they're offering," he said, adding he could "handle it".

Earlier, Deputy Chief and Congress held an urgent meeting with party leaders over reports that the MLAs were allegedly taken by the leaders to

However, Parameshwara said that the meeting was on the upcoming budget session and to take stock of the implementation of last year's budget provisions.

Some of the dignitaries presented in the meeting were state working of (Secular) Eshwar Khandre, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress Siddaramaiah and (KPCC)

Speaking to media after the meeting, Shivakumar acknowledged that three MLAs were in Mumbai .

"Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all the parties are doing their agenda and Congress has clearly spoken about it. Everything will be fine and there is nothing to worry about," he said.

"I am not talking about whether BJP MLAs are in Congress or Congress MLAs in BJP. I didn't say they are Congress MLAs, but it's true that three MLAs are there (in Mumbai). I know their and flight details," he added.

Responding to the charges, for Chemicals and Fertilisers and from Karnataka DV told ANI that the Congress is failing to keep its flock in the state together and instead blaming the BJP.

State BJP S Prakash the Congress has a habit of blaming the BJP when they "can't keep their flock together.

