SAD demands high-level probe into PMC's 'building notice racket'

The (SAD) on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the alleged 'building notice racket' going on in the (PMC), involving extortion of crores of rupees by the municipal officials by sending bogus notices to the owners of commercial buildings.

In a statement, SAD's Dr alleged the government had brazenly misused the to secure 59 out 60 seats for the councilors in the PMC polls and had also appointed the arbitrarily.

"Now should come clean on why the Congressmen were looting the people by allegedly indulging in corrupt practices at such a large scale," he said.

"The million dollar question is that if the Congressmen don't even hesitate to extort money from the people in the home town of the CM, who will protect them in other parts of the state," he asked.

Dr Cheema demanded that stern action is taken against the culprits after holding a probe into this scam besides the money extorted from the people by the erring officials must be refunded immediately.

