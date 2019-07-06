BJP leader hits out at Kamal Nath for increasing duty on petrol, diesel in MP

Leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh, Gopal Bhargava on Saturday hit out at Kamal Nath government for raising additional duty on petrol and diesel.

Speaking to media, Bhargava said, "The increase in additional duty on petrol and diesel by the state government will affect poor people and farmers. The cost of agriculture produce will increase."

"When the state budget dates were announced then why additional duty is imposed all of a sudden. I believe it is unconstitutional and against past precedences," he said.

"The Centre has increased two rupees as it has to purchase crude oil. Centre has to make sure that petroleum companies do not face loss. But why states are increasing duties," he asked while replying about the increase in petrol and diesel prices after the Union Budget.

