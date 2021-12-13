Kashi Vishwanath Dham is testament to India's culture, history: Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi
PM Modi's Varanasi visit begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Ahead of PM's visit, Pradhan undertakes cleanliness campaign in Varanasi
Gujarat: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Parvati temple in Somnath
LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the Kashi Vishwanath Dham as the testament to India's culture and ancient history and said that visiting the iconic temple would give an experience of both faith and the glory of the past.
Speaking after inaugurating the Rs 339 crore project here, the Prime Minister said, "Vishwanath Dham is a testament of India's culture and ancient history. It is a testament to the fact that how our ancient values are guiding us towards our future."
"When you come here, you will not see only faith. You will also feel the glory of your past here. You will see how pracheenta (ancient) and naventa (modern) come alive together. This whole new complex of Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building. This is a symbol of the Sanatan culture of our India!" PM Modi said.
"Baba Vishwanath belongs to everyone, Maa Ganga belongs to everyone, and with the completion of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, everyone, including the divyangs, will be able to easily come to the temple," he said.
"Earlier, the temple area here which was only three thousand square feet, has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now 50 to 75 thousand devotees can come to the temple and temple premises. Today, the spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet, earlier the premises were limited to just 3,000 square feet," he added.
Before inaugurating the project, in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers.
PM Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree at the premises of the temple.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU