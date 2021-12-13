Cold conditions in parts of Rajasthan, Churu records lowest temp of 5.4 deg

-
Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Churu recording the lowest temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius in the state on Monday, the MeT department said.
Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Alwar (5.7 degrees Celsius), Sangaria (6 degrees Celsius), Pilani (6.6 degrees Celsius), Eranpura Road (6.8 degrees Celsius), Nagaur (7.3 degrees Celsius) and Sriganganagar (7.6 degrees Celsius).
State capital Jaipur recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperatures were recorded between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius at most of the places in Rajasthan.
Weather conditions are likely to remain the same in next 24 hours, according to the MeT department.
