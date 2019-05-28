Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell welcome baby girl

American Kate Mara, who announced her pregnancy this year in January, welcomed her first child and what, it's a baby girl!

The and welcomed their first child together earlier this month, reports E-News.

Giving a glimpse about their newborn, the posted a picture showing the tiny feet of the baby on "We had a baby a couple of weeks ago... Here are her feet."

Jack Bell, who Jamie shares with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood, was the first person to meet the little bundle of joy.

A few weeks ago, the famous couple hosted a festive baby shower at their home. The 36-year-old's sister Rooney and her beau, Joaquin Phoenix, attended the pink-themed soiree, which was decorated with beautiful arrangements of wildflowers and roses. Multiple outlets reported that the lucky guests showered the first-time mom with presents wrapped in pink paper.

While the mom-to-be grabbed eyeballs at the shower, all of her attention was devoted to Jamie's son, Jack. A source told Us Weekly, "[She] spent a lot of time playing with Jamie's son in the yard."

For the baby shower, Kate wore a white ruffled dress that completely matched the relaxing vibe of the party. Jamie complimented her look in a denim dress shirt and black pants.

It seems like it was just yesterday that the actor confirmed her pregnancy. "Went on a date with our bun in the oven," the actor lovingly captioned a photo of her and her husband.

There is no doubt that their baby will be surrounded by love in the Mara-Bell home. Jamie, who wed Kate in July 2017, previously told E! News, "It feels like we've been married for years. In the best way. We're having a great time.

