JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'GOT' final season has things that will 'shock people': Emilia Clarke

Revenge not over till JeM chief Masood is "struck down": Raut
Business Standard

Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting first child together

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell are expecting their first child together.

The actor shared the news on Instagram with a picture.

In the photograph Mara, 35, showed off her bump in a white and silver dress as she stepped out for Elton Johns annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party.

"Went on a date with our bun in the oven," she captioned her photo.

The baby will be first for Mara while Bell shares a son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara and Bell started dating in 2015. The former "Fantastic Four" co-stars announced in July on social media that they had tied the knot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements