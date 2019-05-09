Katherine Heigl and her mother put their closet on sale

'Suits' star Katherine Heigl, along with her mother, launched their first 'Posh Closet' for charity with Poshmark, a social commerce platform.
On Wednesday, the two launched the closet sale to push up their 'Jason Debus Heigl Foundation', a non-profit animal welfare organisation dedicated to Katherine's late brother. The mother-daughter duo's closet sale opens today while the second sale is expected somewhere in mid-May.
The sale comprises of 150 items, incorporating heels from Gucci, knits by Diane von Furstenberg and St. John.
In a statement, Katherine said, "We are big believers in the power of family and giving back, and are excited to celebrate both through this special partnership with Poshmark."
It added, "We were drawn to the community and connections that thrive on Poshmark, and my mom and I couldn't think of a better way to share our style [and] celebrate Mother's Day."
The actor also used her star power to urge lawmakers to make factory farms more ethical. The American Cancer Society also honoured Heigl for raising awareness on cancer-related issues.
Serena Williams is one of the board members of Poshmark who is now joined by Heigl. Serena recently shared some collection from her daughter's closet.
