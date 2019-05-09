Katherine Heigl and her mother put their closet on sale

'Suits' star Katherine Heigl, along with her mother, launched their first ' Closet' for charity with Poshmark, a social commerce platform.

On Wednesday, the two launched the closet sale to push up their ' Foundation', a non-profit animal welfare organisation dedicated to Katherine's late brother. The mother-daughter duo's closet sale opens today while the second sale is expected somewhere in mid-May.

The sale comprises of 150 items, incorporating heels from Gucci, knits by and St. John.

In a statement, Katherine said, "We are big believers in the power of family and giving back, and are excited to celebrate both through this special partnership with "

It added, "We were drawn to the community and connections that thrive on Poshmark, and my mom and I couldn't think of a better way to share our style [and] celebrate "

The also used her star power to urge lawmakers to make factory farms more ethical. The also honoured for raising awareness on cancer-related issues.

is of who is now joined by Serena recently shared some collection from her daughter's closet.

