Katrina Kaif flaunts Daenerys' Starbucks cup from latest GoT episode

What do we say to the god of death - Not today! Because there is on the table. jokingly shared a picture of a cup in the name of Daenerys after the latest episode of Game of Throne featured a cup.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' shared a picture of a cup from none other than the first Starbucks in Winterfell.

The cup read, "Daenerys Stormborm of House Targaryen, rightful heir to the Iron Throne, rightful of the andals and First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains."

The latest season of the endeared series has been in news lately. Fans complained that episode 3 of the season was 'too' dark to which the cinematographer had to answer. Later, the Starbucks cup in their latest episode came out as the new glitch.

After the episode made headlines for featuring a Starbucks cup, the makers of the show have taken down any traces of the cup from the episode. So, if you missed watching the episode, you have missed Starbucks in Winterfell.

cited a statement from HBO, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered herbal tea.

