BBC presenter fired after posting picture of chimpanzee with royal baby tweet

Danny Baker, the presenter, was sacked after he tweeted a picture of a couple holding hands of a chimpanzee, captioning it

During a photocall on Wednesday, and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduced their newborn to the world. The later announced that they have named their son:

Calling the now-deleted tweet, a serious error of judgment A confirmed that Baker was asked to go.

"This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny's a but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us," Variety quoted the as saying.

While many saw the tweet as racist, Baker denied that his tweet was racist. Apologizing for his tweet, the presenter claimed the tweet was just a joke which got misinterpreted.

"Would have used same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.) Enormous mistake, for sure," he tweeted.

He later announced on his twitter handle that he has been sacked from BBC and calling the decision "a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity."

gave birth to her and Harry's first child, on May 6, 2019, in the early hours of the day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)