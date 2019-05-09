BBC presenter fired after posting picture of chimpanzee with royal baby tweet

-

Danny Baker, the BBC presenter, was sacked after he tweeted a picture of a couple holding hands of a chimpanzee, captioning it
During a photocall on Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduced their newborn to the world. The royal couple later announced that they have named their son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Calling the now-deleted tweet, a serious error of judgment A BBC spokesman confirmed that Baker was asked to go.
"This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us," Variety quoted the BBC spokesperson as saying.
While many saw the tweet as racist, Baker denied that his tweet was racist. Apologizing for his tweet, the presenter claimed the tweet was just a joke which got misinterpreted.
"Would have used same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.) Enormous mistake, for sure," he tweeted.
He later announced on his twitter handle that he has been sacked from BBC and calling the decision "a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity."
Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, on May 6, 2019, in the early hours of the day.
