Prince Harry heads back to work 3 days after his baby's birth

Prince Harry is back to work. A day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their newborn to the world, Harry returned to his royal duties.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex travelled to The Hague, Netherlands, for the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games, E Online reports.
"I'm absolutely thrilled that many more injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women will have the opportunity to continue the journey to their recovery," Harry said in a speech during the event.
During the event, the new dad even received a sweet gift for little Archie from Princess Margriet of The Netherlands - an adorable onesie with the Invictus Games logo printed on it.
During a photo-call on Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, introduced their newborn to the world. The royal couple later announced that they have named their son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The two introduced their newborn to the world inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where they celebrated their wedding reception just a year ago.
"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," Meghan said during the photo-call.
Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, on May 6, 2019, in the early hours of the day.
