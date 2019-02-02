Katni: Women made to rest on floor after being operated

Patients undergoing sterilisations are being made to lay on the floor after being operated at the district hospital here.

In the absence of a bed facility, a large number of women who had undergone the operation were seen resting on the floor after the procedure.

Sharing grievance, attendant of one such patient blamed the absence of necessary facilities in the hospital and called it a great inconvenience.

He said, "There is no facility over here. The patients are made to rest on the floor. There is no place for attendants to even stand near their patient. We are facing great inconvenience."

Doctor said, "Almost 40 sterilisations were done today. Rest everything is in front of you. Normally the patients are shifted in a ward but some repair work is going on there."

A few days ago a similar case of public apathy came to light when a pregnant woman was denied treatment by the staff of a government hospital for not paying Rs 5,000 in Tendu Kheda in Madhya Pradesh's district on Tuesday night.

