Centre is creating hurdles on our way : Naidu

N Chandrababu on Saturday slammed the Centre for not considering the interests of the state in the recent Interim Budget and for creating hurdles in the various welfare schemes initiated by his government.

The also said that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojna will not benefit farmers.

"Yesterday announced for farmers Rs 6000 for 5 acres per annum. That is only Rs 500 per month. Is it a donation? We have waived Rs 1.5 lakhs loans for each farmer," said.

"The Centre is creating hurdles for us as we are asking for special status for the state," he said while addressing a gathering at a village in Krishna district of the state.

pointed out that his government's pension scheme had brought a significant change in the outlook of society towards the elders.

"When I held Pada Yatra, I met with many senior citizens who were facing financial troubles. I decided to give pension to old people. We have been providing welfare pensions under the name "NTR Bharosa", said Naidu.

He said that his government had also doubled the amount of welfare pensions to various section of society and was implementing various welfare schemes in the state, something which not available in any other state.

"Despite many objections created by the opposition party, we interlinked rivers Godavari and Krishna. That benefited the state a lot. Now in this area farmers are able to cultivate and get much higher yields," he said.

