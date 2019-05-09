Sidharth Malhotra gives sneak peek into 'Shershaah'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra who has begun work on the upcoming flick 'Shershaah' has posted an image on him on a vintage bike.
Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Ek Villain' actor shared an image of him sitting on a Yamaha RX100 from the sets of 'Shershaah' and wrote, "Ride for the day!".
In another clip shared by the actor, he can be seen riding the bike with co-actor Kiara Ali Advani seated at the back and wrote, "There we go!"
The image and the small clip both posted by Malhotra comes as an early sign that shooting has commenced.
Yesterday, filmmakers confirmed that they have begun the shoot, without naming any location.
'Shershash' is a true story of Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra who died during the Kargil War in 1999, as was suggested by the poster of the film.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani starrer 'Shershaah' is being helmed by Vishnu Varadhan while Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi are producing the film.
Meanwhile, Johar is busy with 'Student of the Year 2,' which features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and will hit the screens on May 10.
Apart from 'Shershaah', Kiara Advani will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Good News' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27.
Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up shooting for 'Jabariya Jodi' where he will share the screen with Parineeti Chopra.
