Sidharth Malhotra gives sneak peek into 'Shershaah'

Sidharth who has begun work on the upcoming flick 'Shershaah' has posted an image on him on a vintage bike.

Taking to his story, the 'Ek Villain' shared an image of him sitting on a RX100 from the sets of 'Shershaah' and wrote, "Ride for the day!".

In another clip shared by the actor, he can be seen riding the bike with seated at the back and wrote, "There we go!"

The image and the small clip both posted by comes as an early sign that shooting has commenced.

Yesterday, filmmakers confirmed that they have begun the shoot, without naming any location.

'Shershash' is a true story of Kargil war hero, who died during the Kargil War in 1999, as was suggested by the poster of the film.

Sidharth and starrer 'Shershaah' is being helmed by while Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, and are producing the film.

Meanwhile, Johar is busy with 'Student of the Year 2,' which features Tiger Shroff, and and will hit the screens on May 10.

Apart from 'Shershaah', Kiara Advani will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Good News' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and The film will release on December 27.

recently wrapped up shooting for 'Jabariya Jodi' where he will share the screen with Parineeti Chopra.

