New track from Ajay Devgan's 'De De Pyaar De' out tomorrow

Makers of the Ajay Devgan-starrer 'De De Pyaar De' are set to release a new song 'Mukhda Vekh Ke' from the film on Friday, the actor said.
They had released the song 'Chale Aana' earlier.
Ajay Devgan shared few snaps from the upcoming song which features his co-actors Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.
" Mukhda Vekh Ke Out Tomorrow! Stay Tuned," he wrote on twitter.
The film is directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17, this year.
Apart from this film, Ajay will be next seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' in the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.
