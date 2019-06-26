KC Venugopal to meet 21 Cong candidates who lost LS polls today

in charge KC Venugopal is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday with 21 candidates who lost in the elections.

The meeting will take place in Bengaluru.

Both the and the (JDS), which contested the recent elections in as allies, failed to make a mark.

The BJP had won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to Congress and JDS.

On Sunday, Congress KH Muniyappa had blamed JDS for the coalition's rout in the elections, asserting that stitching an alliance with cost dearly.

Muniyappa had also said that Congress will contest alone in the local body elections next year.

