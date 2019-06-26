Coimbatore: Newly wed couple brutally attacked by woman's brother, man dies on spot

In a brutal attack on a newly married couple by the woman's brother, the man was killed on the spot in in district on Tuesday evening, police said. The woman is in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Kanakaraj and Dharshini, both from the Scheduled Caste community.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law.

Darshini's brother attacked the couple with a knife as soon as the two returned home after tying the knot at a temple on Tuesday.

Further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)