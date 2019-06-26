Encephalitis death toll mounts to 132 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) mounted to 132 in Bihar's district.

and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there were 21 deaths in

As the death toll continues to rise, senior Resident Doctor deployed at SKMCH, Dr Bhimsen Kumar, was suspended on June 22 over alleged negligence of duty. The had deployed Kumar, a paediatrician at and Hospital (PMCH), to SKMCH on June 19 after the outbreak.

On June 18, Chief Secretary informed that 12 extra doctors have been deputed at SKMCH from different districts, of which four are from and Hospital, four from and Hospital and four from and Hospital.

The on Monday expressed "serious concerns" over the rising number of deaths due to the disease, saying "it is a matter of great concern". While hearing a plea filed by two advocates, a Bench of Justices and BR Gavai said, "This (death of children) cannot go on."

The petitioner had sought constitution of a team of medical experts for the treatment of children suffering from

The government told the top court that it is taking all necessary steps to control the outbreak and that the situation is "absolutely under control."

had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the

is a viral that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and of heart and kidney.

