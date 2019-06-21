KCR inaugurates Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project, dedicates it to the nation

K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project at on Friday.

"The Kaleswaram project aimed at supplying water to 45 lakh acres of farmland in was inaugurated at 11:23 am by unveiling the plaque and dedicating the project to the nation. At 11.26 am the was launched," a press release by the CM's office read.

Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Sri Devendra Fadnavis, Sri YS and other ministers of the two Telugu speaking states were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Ceremony and rituals were also conducted at the site before the inauguration.

"Before the launch at and at Kannepally Pump House, Vedic scholars from the Srungeri Peetham performed Jalayasaya Prathisthanga Yagam, The Yagam ended with the poornahuthi with Vedic rituals and chanting of hymns. On the occasion, the Vedic scholars blessed the three Chief Ministers and the Governor," the press release added.

" inaugurated the bridge constructed across the between Telangana and The three CMs and went up to the border travelling by car. They inspected the water storage inside the barrage. He also thanked Maharashtra CM Fadnavis for all the support and cooperation he had extended to the project," the press release added.

At the event, befittingly felicitated ESL Narasimhan, Devendra Fadnavis, and and presented them with mementos. KCR, who gave them a warm welcome when these guests arrived, gave them an affectionate send-off by walking up to the waiting choppers. The CM also felicitated the bankers who extended the financial support to the project.

