Priyanka Vadra assesses reasons behind Congress' rout in UP
Mumbai: One contract worker dies in fire at Mazagon Dockyard

ANI 

A contractual worker on Friday died in a fire which engulfed an empty ship at Mazagon Dockyard here.

"A major fire incident took place on Yard 12704 (Visakhapatnam), the first class of Project 15 B during operations in a tank at MDL today at 4 PM which was brought under control by 7 PM," said a statement issued by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

"One contract worker unfortunately succumbed possibly due to asphyxia and burn injury and another suffered minor burns. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the fire," the statement read.

The man was declared brought dead at JJ Hospital.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 22:09 IST

