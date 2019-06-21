UP: Denied ambulance, patient reaches hospital in cart

A woman patient was carried to district on a cart on Friday after she was allegedly denied an

"The incident had not come to my knowledge but 108 is used to bring patients to hospital and two stretchers are right outside the hospital to bring in emergency patients. It will be investigated. Then action will be taken," Chief Medical Officer, Dr told reporters here.

The woman's family alleged that they did not get an from the hospital.

"She has a wound. I called the hospital for an ambulance, they told me there is no one at the hospital. Doctors made me go from one room to another and asked me to take her to Meerut," said Rahul Kumar, a relative of the woman.

