Kerala Police taking strict measures to enforce lockdown: CM Vijayan

Strict measures are being taken by the Kerala Police to enforce the COVID-19 in Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday as the state started the nine-day

The Chief Minister also asked citizens to avoid inter-district travel, except in cases of death or illness.

"Strict measures are being taken by @TheKeralaPolice to enforce the Passes for emergency travel and the model of affidavit can be obtained through http://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in. Inter-District travel isn't encouraged, except in cases of death or severe illness," Vijayan tweeted.

The state woke up to deserted streets and closed shops as the eight-day statewide lockdown came into effect from 6 am Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced a state-wide lockdown till May 16 to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 in the state.

The chief minister had on Wednesday highlighted the "serious situation of COVID" in the state and indicated the possibility of a lockdown, saying that the "situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state".

Kerala on Saturday reported 41,971 new cases, 27,456 recoveries and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department informed.

There are currently 4,17,101 active cases. A total of 14,43,633 recoveries and 5,746 deaths have been reported so far.