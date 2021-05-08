Over 114,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Delhi on May 7: Govt

Over 1.14 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in on May 7, a senior government official said on Saturday.

This is the highest number of people vaccinated in a day so far, said Ashish Kundra, officer on special duty (health).

As many as 1,14,657 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday, he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that has been vaccinating more than one lakh people every day. This includes around 50,000 people in the 18-44 age group and 50,000 aged 45 and above.

is not getting an adequate supply of vaccines. If it gets the required number of doses, then the government will be able to vaccinate all within three months, he said.

