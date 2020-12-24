Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces slew of welfare schemes

Chief Minister announced a slew of welfare measures to herald the second 100-day programme. He said that all the welfare pensions will be hiked by Rs 100 a month and with this increase the social welfare pension will rise to Rs 1,500 per month.

He said that since the Left government came to power the social welfare pension has been raised step by step and from the Rs 600 per month it has now increased to Rs 1,500 per month.

The Chief Minister also said that the free provision kits which were distributed through public distribution schemes will continue for four more months.

Vijayan also announced that 50,000 more jobs will be created and added that there will be more job openings through 'Kudumbasree Social security Mission'.

The government will also conduct more recruitments through Public Service Commission and more opportunities will be created under IT sector. There will be 721 teacher posts created in both government and aided colleges.

He said that the GAIL gas project will be commissioned virtually by the Prime Minister on January 5. The Cabinet also decided to distribute 10,000 land title deeds and will hand over 15,000 houses under Life Mission Scheme. The Chief minister said that 5 housing complexes will be completed under the scheme.

He also said that 4,500 homes will be constructed for Scheduled Tribe people and that 774 homes for fisherfolk will be completed under the second 100-day programme. He said that the first phase of the K Phone project will be inaugurated in February.

