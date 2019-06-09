Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

Parts of received heavy rainfall on Sunday after southwest made its onset in the coastal state on Saturday.

The (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in Kerala, stating that "widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls are expected at isolated spaces on June 9". The conditions are likely to be the same till Thursday.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again.

Orange alert calls for staying prepared while the yellow alert calls for staying updated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)