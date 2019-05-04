Khloe Kardashian claps back after being shamed for employing nanny

Khloe is not ready to be trolled over having some extra help while raising her daughter. The American reality star recently clapped back after being shamed for using a nanny.

On Thursday, a fan took to and shared a recent picture where the single mother can be seen pushing her one-year-old daughter in a stroller, as a woman followed.

"Khloe acts like she can't go anywhere without her nanny. Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own, we all do it! What a joke. She literally can't go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny Wtf," the user commented.

Khole noticed the remark and couldn't keep herself from hitting back.

"I can go anywhere and everywhere with whom I choose to," Khloe replied. "I choose to treat everybody like a family that is in my house. I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings. We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it's so fun to go places and create memories together. I hope you have a happy and blessed day. I also hope that you are very kind to the ones that are kind to you. The ones that are not, probably need your kindness even more," E News quoted Khole as saying.

Khole is not the only to employ a nanny for her daughter. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney also have nannies to help take care of their children.

