Jamie Dornan, Holliday Grainger, John Patrick Shanley, Wild Mountain Thyme

Jamie Dornan and Holliday Grainger are all set to star in romance 'Wild Mountain Thyme' directed by John Patrick Shanley.
Set in Ireland, the film is an adaptation of Shanley's Broadway hit 'Outside Mullingar' in which
The film will feature Dornan and Grainger as obstinate star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a piece of land separating their respective farms, reports Deadline.
Shanley is an Oscar-winning writer of 'Moonstruck', and the Oscar-nominated scribe of 'Doubt'.
The film is scheduled to go into production this summer and will be shot in Ireland and New York. It will also feature the song 'Wild Mountain Thyme' penned by Francis McPeake and Robert Tannahill.
Jamie Dornan's past credits include 'Fifty Shades of Grey', 'Untogether' and 'a private war cast'. On the other hand, Grainger has in past starrer in 'Tulip Fever' and 'Tell It to the Bees'.
